UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $197,144.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars.

