Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

