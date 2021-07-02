US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.73. 163,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 53,743 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $498,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

