VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.74. Approximately 59,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 429,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUZZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,084,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at $550,000.

