Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

VDE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,465. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

