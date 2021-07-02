Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

VGIT stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

