Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 39.6% in June

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

