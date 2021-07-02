Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 39.6% in June

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
