Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $52.63 on Friday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 657.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

