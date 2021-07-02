Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VERU. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.22 million, a PE ratio of -271.91 and a beta of 0.62. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

