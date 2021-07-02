ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $110,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

