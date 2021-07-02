Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,149,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,668,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

