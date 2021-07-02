Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $29.75

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $28.79. Viant Technology shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 1,825 shares.

DSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

