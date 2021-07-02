Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $213.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

