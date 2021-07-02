Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

