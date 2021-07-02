Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

