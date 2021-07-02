Virtue Poker One Day Trading Volume Hits $101,223.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $1.69 million and $101,223.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00168260 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,004.61 or 1.00318425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

