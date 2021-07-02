Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

NYSE AIO traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.01. 90,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,323. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

