Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.15 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

