Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,089 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Visa worth $1,337,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

