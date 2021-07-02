VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. 926,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,053. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 2,143,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 121,744 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

