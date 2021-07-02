Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.
WBA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
