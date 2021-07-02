Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

WBA opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

