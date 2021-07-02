Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €9.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.02 ($14.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €12.60 ($14.82).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

