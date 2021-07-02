Warburg Research Reiterates €96.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.33 ($101.57).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is €87.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

