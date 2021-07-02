Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $635,416.16 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Warp Finance has a market cap of $635,416.16 and $136.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $135.95 or 0.00403769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

