Waves Enterprise (WEST) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $227,005.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00126458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00169949 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,324.67 or 1.00123960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

