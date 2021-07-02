Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,974 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,575,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NWL stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.