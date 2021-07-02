Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.53.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $150.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

