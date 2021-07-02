Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $797.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $756.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

