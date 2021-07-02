Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW opened at $199.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $200.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

