Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $618.96 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.63 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

