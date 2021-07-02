Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SeaChange International (SEAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2021 – SeaChange International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

6/29/2021 – SeaChange International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

6/23/2021 – SeaChange International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

6/22/2021 – SeaChange International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

6/16/2021 – SeaChange International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

5/3/2021 – SeaChange International is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 12,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,426. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

