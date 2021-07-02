Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.27. Weingarten Realty Investors shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 2,350 shares changing hands.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

