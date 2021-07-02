Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $483,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE STOR opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.