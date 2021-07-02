Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $637,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of GLBLU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.