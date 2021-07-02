Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,000 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHAU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $7,590,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

LDHAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

