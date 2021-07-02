Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

NNN opened at $47.02 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

