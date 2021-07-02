Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 32,304 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.54. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,400. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $169.31 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

