Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,156,000. Change Healthcare accounts for 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
CHNG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
