Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,156,000. Change Healthcare accounts for 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

CHNG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

