Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,906 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.19% of Signature Bank worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.56.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

