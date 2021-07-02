Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,270 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

