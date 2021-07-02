Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 477,781 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 477,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. 34,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.