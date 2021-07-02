Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 23,525 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $284.92. 8,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $142.03 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

