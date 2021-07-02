Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 320,496 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,496 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.