WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.79.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE:WELL traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.63. 517,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,777. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

