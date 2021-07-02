Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. 209,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,879. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
