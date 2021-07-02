Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. 209,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,879. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 424,623 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,683,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 74.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 72,519 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

