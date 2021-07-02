Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is benefitting from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Improving enterprise markets and higher demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical are positives. The company is also expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions in the long haul. Robust demand for its 16- and 18-terabyte energy assisted drives are expected to drive the top line performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, increasing expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

