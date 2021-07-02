Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.03 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.