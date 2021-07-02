Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $11.03 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

