Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.68.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675 in the last three months.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

