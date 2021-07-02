Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $213,772.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $576.87 or 0.01742281 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $213,772.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00127809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00167992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,211.61 or 1.00306701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

